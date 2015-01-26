FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 26, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall after Greek vote

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to fall at the open on
Monday, trimming some of last week's sharp gains, as Greece's Syriza party
promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap
election.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around
67 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 114 points
lower, or down 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 48 points lower,
or 1 down  percent.
    Spain's IBEX was seen opening 196 points lower, or down 1.9 percent
and Italy's MIB opening 398 points lower, or down 1.9 percent.
    Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday that five years of
austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors were
over after his party's victory. 
    "Various polls have been predicting a Syriza victory in the Greek election
for some time. However, the margin of victory was above expectations and the
subsequent coalition with the Independent Greeks may have just complicated
matters," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, wrote in a note.
    
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0552 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,051.82   -0.55 %   -11.33
 NIKKEI                                 17457   -0.31 %   -54.75
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       479.22    -0.3 %    -1.43
 EUR/USD                                1.119   -0.15 %  -0.0017
 USD/JPY                               117.65   -0.08 %  -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.762        --    -0.06
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.363        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,293.20   -0.07 %   -$0.95
 US CRUDE                              $45.07   -1.14 %    -0.52
                                                                
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-EURO, STOCKS SLIP AS SYRIZA WINS GREEK ELECTION            
  > WALL ST FALLS ON MINERS, UPS; INDEXES UP FOR WEEK    
  > NIKKEI FALLS AS ANTI-AUSTERITY PARTY WINS GREEK ELECTION     
  > FOREX-EURO HITS 11-YEAR LOW AS GREEK LEFTISTS SWEEP TO POWER       
  > GOLD RISES TOWARDS $1,300 AS GREEK VOTE SPARKS SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND       
  > LME COPPER HITS NEAR 2-WEEK LOW AS EURO SKIDS AFTER GREEK POLLS        
  > OIL FALLS AFTER GREEK ELECTION SENDS EURO TUMBLING      
    
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:  
 Q4 2014 De Longhi SpA Preliminary Revenues                     
 Q4 2014 Galp Energia SGPS SA Trading Update                     
 AVEVA Group PLC Interim Management Statement                  
 Q2 2015 Petra Diamonds Ltd Trading Statement                  
 Q3 2014 Londonmetric Property PLC Interim Statement            
 Full Year 2014 SThree PLC Earnings                             
 Q4 2014 Next Radio TV SA Corporate Sales                        
 Q4 2014 Delhaize Freres et Cie le Lion SA Sales                 
                                                                  
  
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q1 2015 D.R. Horton Inc                   
    Q4 2014 Grainger                          
    Q2 2015 Microsoft Corp                    
    Q4 2014 Norfolk Southern Corp             
    Q4 2014 Plum Creek Timber Company Inc     
    Q4 2014 Roper Industries Inc              
    Q4 2014 Texas Instruments Inc             
    Q4 2014 Zions BanCorp.                    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0900 DE Ifo Business Climate Jan
    0900 DE Ifo Current conditions Jan
    0900 DE Ifo Expectations Jan

  

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
