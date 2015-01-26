Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall after Greek vote

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday, trimming some of last week's sharp gains, as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 67 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 114 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 48 points lower, or 1 down percent. Spain's IBEX was seen opening 196 points lower, or down 1.9 percent and Italy's MIB opening 398 points lower, or down 1.9 percent. Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras promised on Sunday that five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors were over after his party's victory. "Various polls have been predicting a Syriza victory in the Greek election for some time. However, the margin of victory was above expectations and the subsequent coalition with the Independent Greeks may have just complicated matters," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, wrote in a note. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0552 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,051.82 -0.55 % -11.33 NIKKEI 17457 -0.31 % -54.75 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.22 -0.3 % -1.43 EUR/USD 1.119 -0.15 % -0.0017 USD/JPY 117.65 -0.08 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.762 -- -0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 0.363 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,293.20 -0.07 % -$0.95 US CRUDE $45.07 -1.14 % -0.52 > GLOBAL MARKETS-EURO, STOCKS SLIP AS SYRIZA WINS GREEK ELECTION > WALL ST FALLS ON MINERS, UPS; INDEXES UP FOR WEEK > NIKKEI FALLS AS ANTI-AUSTERITY PARTY WINS GREEK ELECTION > FOREX-EURO HITS 11-YEAR LOW AS GREEK LEFTISTS SWEEP TO POWER > GOLD RISES TOWARDS $1,300 AS GREEK VOTE SPARKS SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND > LME COPPER HITS NEAR 2-WEEK LOW AS EURO SKIDS AFTER GREEK POLLS > OIL FALLS AFTER GREEK ELECTION SENDS EURO TUMBLING MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q4 2014 De Longhi SpA Preliminary Revenues Q4 2014 Galp Energia SGPS SA Trading Update AVEVA Group PLC Interim Management Statement Q2 2015 Petra Diamonds Ltd Trading Statement Q3 2014 Londonmetric Property PLC Interim Statement Full Year 2014 SThree PLC Earnings Q4 2014 Next Radio TV SA Corporate Sales Q4 2014 Delhaize Freres et Cie le Lion SA Sales MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 D.R. Horton Inc Q4 2014 Grainger Q2 2015 Microsoft Corp Q4 2014 Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 2014 Plum Creek Timber Company Inc Q4 2014 Roper Industries Inc Q4 2014 Texas Instruments Inc Q4 2014 Zions BanCorp. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 DE Ifo Business Climate Jan 0900 DE Ifo Current conditions Jan 0900 DE Ifo Expectations Jan (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)