Europe Factors to Watch-Shares set to resume New-Year rally

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to rise on Wednesday, reversing the previous day's losses and resuming their New-Year rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme. European tech shares should find support in better-than-expected results from Apple. After the closing bell on Wall Street on Tuesday, the group posted quarterly results that smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70 percent rise in China sales, sending its stock up more than 5 percent in after-hour trading. At 0742 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-0.9 percent. Data showed on Wednesday German consumer sentiment surged to its highest level in more than 13 years heading into February, as lower oil prices meant shoppers in Europe's largest economy had more spare cash. Investors were set to shrug off a retreat on Wall Street on Tuesday, where the S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent, the Dow dropped 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq shed 1.9 percent, hurt by disappointing earnings while an unexpected decline in durable goods orders also weighed on sentiment. Financial market dealers also awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement later on Wednesday, which some think could show a more dovish bias due to the recent plunge in oil prices and a recent batch of soft macro data. Greek shares will be in the spotlight again after the new government of the leftwing Syriza party said it will freeze plans to privatise the country's dominant power utility PPC. The government also halted the privatisation of Greece's biggest port. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0742 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,029.55 -1.34 % -27.54 NIKKEI 17795.73 0.15 % 27.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 482.72 0.1 % 0.48 EUR/USD 1.1364 -0.14 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 118.13 0.24 % 0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.828 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.414 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,287.00 -0.39 % -$5.08 US CRUDE $45.69 -1.17 % -0.54 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES WILT, DOLLAR NERVOUS BEFORE FED OUTCOME > US STOCKS-WALL ST FALLS 1 PCT ON EARNINGS; APPLE RALLIES LATE > NIKKEI HITS FRESH 1-MONTH HIGH ON EARNINGS HOPES; SONY OUTPERFORMS > TREASURIES-DEBT ENDS MIXED AFTER 30-YEAR YIELD HITS RECORD LOW > DOLLAR DIPS, MARKETS WARY BEFORE FED AFTER WEAK DATA AND EARNINGS > PRECIOUS-GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $1,290 AHEAD OF FED DECISION > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES UP AS DOLLAR FALTERS AHEAD OF FED > OIL DROPS MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FIRM DOLLAR, US STOCK BUILD COMPANY NEWS: HENNES & MAURITZ The world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profits slightly below market expectations on Wednesday, and predicted 14 pct sales growth in January. ANGLO AMERICAN Global mining company said that a sharp drop in commodity prices will likely result in impairment charges for its 2014 financial year, as it posted annual production ahead of its guidance for its key commodities. ROCHE The group forecast sales and profit to grow at the same rate in 2015 as last year as the Swiss drugmaker posted full-year earnings which missed expectations. ARM, EUROPEAN TECH GROUPS: Apple Inc quarterly results smashed Wall Street expectations with record sales of big-screen iPhones in the holiday shopping season and a 70 percent rise in China sales, powering the company to the largest profit in corporate history. ARM Holdings provides the technology that powers the iPhone 6. GREEK SHARES The new Greek government of the leftwing Syriza party will freeze plans to privatise the country's dominant power utility PPC, its energy minister said on Wednesday. The government also halted the privatisation of Greece's biggest port. ELECTROLUX Global home appliances maker posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter core earnings on Wednesday, boosted by cost cuts, and forecast growing demand in both Europe and North America this year. SOFTWARE AG The group reported a fourth-quarter operating profit which was slightly below average expectations. Germany's second-largest business software maker said fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding special items rose 1 percent to 71.4 million euros ($81.19 million). NORDEA Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value reported underlying profit in line with expectations in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend. FINMECCANICA The group lifted its 2014 targets for orders, sales and profits on Tuesday and approved a new multi-year business plan as the Italian industrial conglomerate seeks to transform itself into a leaner aerospace and defence group. SAIPEM The oil service company said on Tuesday discussions with the Kashagan consortium over a contract to re-lay pipelines at the Kazakh oilfield were still underway. Earlier sources told Reuters Saipem was in pole position to win a contract worth up to $2 billion to replace pipes at Kashagan. STMICROELECTRONICS STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday it expects its Q1 2015 revenues to decrease sequentially by about 5 percent. In the fourth quarter revenues were $1.83 billion from $2.015 billion the previous year while full-year net profits were $128 million from a loss of $500 million the year before. EIFFAGE, VINCI French toll-road operators threatened to challenge the French government's decision to postpone a toll increase due on Feb. 1 as both sides moved closer to a showdown over the future of motorway concessions. THALES The French defence electronics group said it postponed an annual shareholder meeting at which the appointments of a separate chief executive and chairman were due to be confirmed because its top shareholders first wanted two additional directors named to the board. JCDECAUX The outdoor advertising specialist posted fourth-quarter organic sales growth of 3.6 percent - in line with its own forecast - helped by strong sales of street furniture, its largest business. EDF French unions called a one-day strike on Thursday likely to lead to production cuts in the country's power and gas sectors, in protest at a law that would reduce the proportion of nuclear in the energy mix. EDF Energy will reduce British household gas prices by 1.3 percent on Feb. 11, making the smallest cut to consumer bills among the country's six biggest suppliers who have all now announced price reductions based on lower wholesale costs. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)