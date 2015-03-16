FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Monday March 16
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Monday March 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 26 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 61 to 63 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 
to open 15 to 20 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 February 2015 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Corporate Sales                  
 Full Year 2014 Audika Groupe SA Earnings                                
 Full Year 2014 Linde AG Earnings                                        
 Q1 2015 Gerry Weber International AG Earnings                           
 Q4 2014 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA Earnings            
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    1315 US Industrial output Feb
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,053.40   -0.61 %   -12.55
 NIKKEI                              19246.06   -0.04 %    -8.19
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        472.4    0.04 %     0.21
 EUR/USD                               1.0532    0.37 %   0.0039
 USD/JPY                               121.18   -0.16 %  -0.2000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.084        --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.259        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,162.65    0.34 %    $3.92
 US CRUDE                              $44.33   -1.14 %    -0.51
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up ahead of Fed meeting 
  > Wall St resumes fall as dollar hits 12-year high 
  > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.04 pct 
  > Prices ease ahead of Fed talks after strong gains 
  > FOREX-Euro drifts down to new lows, dollar firms 
  > Gold near lowest in over three months ahead of Fed meeting 
  > METALS-Copper steadies; U.S. dollar, rate hike prospects cap gains  
  > Oil prices drop as spare storage capacity runs low 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.