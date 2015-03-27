FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Friday March 27
#Market News
March 27, 2015

European Factors to Watch on Friday March 27

3 Min Read

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 16 to 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 36 to 50 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 4 to 10 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q4 2014 Prada SpA Earnings Release                             
 Full Year 2014 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Release              
 Q1 2015 Carnival PLC Earnings Release                        
 Q4 2014 Salzgitter AG Earnings Release                         
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q1 2015 Carnival Corp                            
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Import Prices Feb
    0745 FR Consumer confidence Mar
    0900 IT Industrial orders Jan
    1000 IT Retail sales Jan
    1230 US GDP final Q4
    1230 US core PCE prices final Q4
    1400 US U Mich sentiment Mar
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,082.17    0.17 %     3.63
 NIKKEI                              17854.23    1.24 %   219.09
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.98    0.23 %     1.06
 EUR/USD                               1.2178    0.06 %   0.0007
 USD/JPY                               120.30   -0.31 %  -0.3700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.245        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.593        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,178.91     0.3 %    $3.55
 US CRUDE                              $56.68   -0.77 %    -0.44
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
