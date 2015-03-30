FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Monday March 30
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Monday March 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 27 to 35 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 42 to 44 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 26 points higher, or up 0.6 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Compass Group PLC Pre Close Trading Statement Release                
 Full Year 2014 Direct Energie SA Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 Polymetal International PLC Earnings Release            
 Full Year 2014 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA Earnings Release            
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0800 IT Business Confidence Mar
    0800 IT Consumer Confidence Mar
    0900 EZ Business Climate Mar
    0900 EZ Economic Sentiment Mar
    0900 EZ Industrial Sentiment Mar
    0900 EZ Services Sentiment Mar
    0900 EZ Consumer Confidence Final Mar
    1200 DE CPI Prelim Mar
    1200 DE HICP Prelim Mar
    1230 US Personal income Feb
    1230 US Core PCE Price Index Feb
    1400 US Pending homes Feb
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,082.17    0.17 %     3.63
 NIKKEI                              17854.23    1.24 %   219.09
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.98    0.23 %     1.06
 EUR/USD                               1.2178    0.06 %   0.0007
 USD/JPY                               120.30   -0.31 %  -0.3700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.245        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.593        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,178.91     0.3 %    $3.55
 US CRUDE                              $56.68   -0.77 %    -0.44
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares swing higher as China nears 7-yr high 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends 4-day skid on late tech rally 
  > Nikkei up in choppy trade; airline shares outperform on weak oil prices 
  > TREASURIES-Bond prices rally on month-end buying, hold gains after 
  > FOREX-Dollar supported even as Yellen drives home message of patience 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Yellen signals U.S. rate hike on track 
  > METALS-London nickel slides to lowest since 2009 on weak demand 
  > Oil prices fall as Iran, world powers seek nuclear deal 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
