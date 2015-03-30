European Factors to Watch on Monday March 30

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 27 to 35 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 42 to 44 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 26 points higher, or up 0.6 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Compass Group PLC Pre Close Trading Statement Release Full Year 2014 Direct Energie SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Polymetal International PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Vranken Pommery Monopole SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : No major U.S. company reporting on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 IT Business Confidence Mar 0800 IT Consumer Confidence Mar 0900 EZ Business Climate Mar 0900 EZ Economic Sentiment Mar 0900 EZ Industrial Sentiment Mar 0900 EZ Services Sentiment Mar 0900 EZ Consumer Confidence Final Mar 1200 DE CPI Prelim Mar 1200 DE HICP Prelim Mar 1230 US Personal income Feb 1230 US Core PCE Price Index Feb 1400 US Pending homes Feb ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0527 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,082.17 0.17 % 3.63 NIKKEI 17854.23 1.24 % 219.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 462.98 0.23 % 1.06 EUR/USD 1.2178 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 120.30 -0.31 % -0.3700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.245 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.593 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,178.91 0.3 % $3.55 US CRUDE $56.68 -0.77 % -0.44 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares swing higher as China nears 7-yr high > US STOCKS-Wall St ends 4-day skid on late tech rally > Nikkei up in choppy trade; airline shares outperform on weak oil prices > TREASURIES-Bond prices rally on month-end buying, hold gains after > FOREX-Dollar supported even as Yellen drives home message of patience > PRECIOUS-Gold slips as Yellen signals U.S. rate hike on track > METALS-London nickel slides to lowest since 2009 on weak demand > Oil prices fall as Iran, world powers seek nuclear deal (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)