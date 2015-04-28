FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on April 28
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on April 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's
FTSE 100 to open about 26 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's
DAX to fall 36 to 38 points, or 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to drop 26 to 27 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    
    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q1 2015 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co           
    Q1 2015 Boston Scientific Corp            
    Q1 2015 Cummins Inc                       
    Q1 2015 Ford Motor Co                     
    Q1 2015 Kraft Foods Group Inc             
    Q1 2015 McGraw Hill Financial Inc         
    Q1 2015 Merck & Co Inc                    
    Q1 2015 Pfizer Inc                        
    Q1 2015 United Parcel Service, Inc.       
    Q3 2015 Western Digital Corp              
    Q1 2015 Whirlpool Corp                    

    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    FR Consumer Confidence
    GB GDP Prelim
    US redbook
    US CaseShiller
    US COnsumer Confidence
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG      NET CHG   
 S&P 500                             2,108.92   -0.41 %        -8.77   
 NIKKEI                              20068.64    0.43 %        85.32   
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       521.69   -0.41 %        -2.14   
 EUR/USD                               1.0871   -0.14 %      -0.0015   
 USD/JPY                               119.09    0.05 %       0.0600   
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.924        --         0.00   
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.164        --         0.00   
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,199.85   -0.14 %       -$1.70   
 US CRUDE                              $56.24   -1.32 %        -0.75   
                                                                       
  > Asian shares edge off 7-year highs as Fed awaited 
  > Wall St ends down as biotechs drop 4 pct; Apple up late 
  > Nikkei rises on dividend optimism, Fanuc soars 
  > U.S. bonds prices flat; weak bid at 2-year sale 
  > Euro holds gains after rising on Greek hopes, dollar awaits data 
  > Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting 
  > London copper edges up, underpinned by Chinese stimulus hopes 
  > Oil falls more than 1 pct as U.S. crude stockpiles expected to hit high 
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

