European Factors to Watch on June 23
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on June 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is expected to open 6 points lower, or down 0.05 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 56 points, or 0.5 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise 22 points, or 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to Capital Spreads.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2.4 percent higher in the previous session, while the euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 gained 4.1 percent, its biggest one-day percentage rise since August 2012. Greek stocks climbed 9 percent, with local banking shares jumped nearly 21 percent.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0645 FR Business Climate

0700 FR Markit Mfg Flash PMI

0730 DE Markit Mfg Flash PMI

0800 EZ Markit Mfg Flash PMI

1000 GB CBI Trends

1230 US Durable Goods

1255 US Redbook

Reporting by Atul Prakash

