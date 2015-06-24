European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open, Greece still in focus

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening steady on Wednesday, consolidating gains made in the previous two session as investors await signs of any concrete developments in talks over Greece’s debt problems.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 and for France’s CAC to open flat, while Germany’s DAX was seen up by 33-37 points, or 0.3 percent higher.

Greece’s leftwing government expressed confidence on Tuesday that parliament would approve a debt deal with lenders, despite an angry reaction from some of its own lawmakers who accused it of caving in to pressure for more austerity.

Euro zone leaders have said that the new budget proposals from Athens on Monday were a basis for further negotiations to unlock billions of euros in frozen aid and avert a default next week that could lead to a Greek exit from the single currency area.