#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open, Greece still in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening steady on Wednesday, consolidating gains made in the previous two session as investors await signs of any concrete developments in talks over Greece’s debt problems.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 and for France’s CAC to open flat, while Germany’s DAX was seen up by 33-37 points, or 0.3 percent higher.

Greece’s leftwing government expressed confidence on Tuesday that parliament would approve a debt deal with lenders, despite an angry reaction from some of its own lawmakers who accused it of caving in to pressure for more austerity.

Euro zone leaders have said that the new budget proposals from Athens on Monday were a basis for further negotiations to unlock billions of euros in frozen aid and avert a default next week that could lead to a Greek exit from the single currency area. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares clear 18-year peak, dollar firm > US STOCKS-Wall St edges up in quiet session; Nasdaq ends at record > > TREASURIES-Prices fall on Greece optimism, rate comments by Fed’s Powell > FOREX-Dollar near 1-week high, rate hike view back in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 1-week low as stocks rally, dollar firms > METALS-London copper slips on profit-taking, Greece in focus > Oil prices edge up on stronger demand, uncertainty over Iran deal

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
