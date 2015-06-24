European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open, Greece still in focus

(Adds futures price, company news)

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening steady on Wednesday, consolidating gains made in the previous two session as investors await signs of any more concrete developments in talks over Greece’s debt problems.

Germany’s DAX futures rose 0.1 percent, although futures on the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 futures, France’s CAC futures and Britain’s FTSE 100 futures slipped 0.1 percent lower.

Greece’s leftwing government expressed confidence on Tuesday that parliament would approve a debt deal with lenders, despite an angry reaction from some of its own lawmakers who accused it of caving in to pressure for more austerity.

Euro zone leaders have said that new budget proposals from Athens on Monday were a basis for further negotiations to unlock billions of euros in frozen aid and avert a default next week that could lead to a Greek exit from the single currency area.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had reached a three-week high on Tuesday on growing expectations that Greece was getting closer to a debt deal, with more talks due over the course of this week. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares clear 18-year peak, dollar firm > US STOCKS-Wall St edges up in quiet session; Nasdaq ends at record > > TREASURIES-Prices fall on Greece optimism, rate comments by Fed’s Powell > FOREX-Dollar near 1-week high, rate hike view back in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 1-week low as stocks rally, dollar firms > METALS-London copper slips on profit-taking, Greece in focus > Oil prices edge up on stronger demand, uncertainty over Iran deal

COMPANY NEWS:

BOUYGUES /ALTICE /NUMERICABLE /ILIAD :

The board of Bouygues unanimously rejected an offer for its telecom unit from European telecom group Altice that sources put at 10 billion euros, citing execution risks and confidence in its own growth prospects.

BARCLAYS :

A California water utility filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday to recoup losses in the electric market that it blames on Barclays Bank Plc, which the U.S. government fined $453 million in 2013 for manipulating electricity prices.

CAIXABANK :

Spain’s Criteria said late on Tuesday said it had placed a 2.28 percent stake in subsidiary Caixabank with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process for 566.4 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BANK :

Deutsche Oppenheim Family Office, owned by the DB Capital Markets subsidiary, lost two executives amid a management dispute, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesman.

EUROTUNNEL :

Traffic was halted through the Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France on Tuesday after striking French ferry workers set fire to tyres, while Britain’s Foreign Office warned of migrants trying to get into vehicles queuing to enter the tunnel. Eurotunnel shares closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

JULIUS BAER :

The group said it would book a preliminary $350 million against first-half results towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes. The provision is far less than many analysts had expected, with some estimates as high as 850 million Swiss francs ($909 million).

LUFTHANSA :

German flight attendants’ union UFO has accepted an offer by Lufthansa for talks on Wednesday to try to resolve a dispute over pay and pensions, the union’s chief said.

NESTLE :

The world’s biggest food group named Frenchman Francois-Xavier Roger as chief financial officer and executive vice president as of July 1. Roger, now CFO of Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T, replaces Wan Ling Martello, who became Nestle’s head of Asia, Oceania and Africa in May.

SYNGENTA :

Chairman Michel Demare reiterated to the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper that the board would consider negotiations if suitor Monsanto or another bidder made a “serious” offer for the group. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)