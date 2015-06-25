FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on June 25
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is expected to open around 11 points lower, or down 0.16 percent, on Thursday, Germany’s DAX is likely to fall 41 points, or 0.36 percent, and France’s CAC 40 is seen opening down 19 points, or 0.38 percent, according to Capital Spreads.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims

1345 US Markit Flash PMI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares, dollar edge down as markets eye Greece > Wall St ends broadly lower on Greek debt concerns > Nikkei slips from 18-1/2-yr high, sentiment remains positive > Prices rebound on lack of progress in Greek debt talks > Dollar dips, awaits cues from data after paring gains on Greek impasse > Gold ticks up from 2-week low as market eyes Greece > London copper rises in thin trade, Greece deal eyed > Crude prices steady, U.S. oil stocks data disappoints (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

