European Factors to Watch-Shares seen bouncing back

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - European shares headed for a higher open on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and Asia, with some investors still eyeing a positive outcome in Greece after Greece became the first advanced economy to default on a loan with the IMF.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France’s CAC, Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were up 0.4 to 1.0 percent by 0651 GMT.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 accelerated losses in the late trading on Tuesday and ended down 1.3 percent on signs that Greece was likely to default in its IMF loan payment and as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would not negotiate on a new bailout agreement for Greece before its referendum on Sunday.

European finance ministers will confer later on Wednesday over Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ request for a new two-year loan to pay debts that amount to nearly 30 billion euros.

On Wednesday, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said France would still try to reach a goal with Greece before the Sunday referendum.

The International Monetary Fund confirmed that Greece had not made its scheduled 1.6 billion euro loan repayment. The fate of Greece’s membership in the 19-nation currency bloc hangs in the balance ahead of a referendum on Sunday when Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept the austerity terms of continued international aid.

“A certain calm has descended on global markets and there seems to be a growing and potentially misplaced sense that the rest of the world should see a positive outcome from the Greek referendum,” Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG said in a note.

The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 4 percent last month, the biggest monthly drop in two years.

U.S. shares ended 0.1 to 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

On the macroeconomic front, activity in China’s manufacturing sector expanded slightly in June though not as much as expected, offering some signs that the world’s second-largest economy may be starting to level out after a raft of support measures.

COMPANY NEWS:

EUROTUNNEL

Ferry workers on Tuesday threatened to continue their protest on Wednesday after blocking Calais’ port for two days, forcing the closure of the Channel Tunnel linking France and England for several hours.

EVOTEC

Evotec partner Roche gave an update on initial results of phase IIb trial of Sembragiline in Alzheimer’s disease, saying the drug failed to demonstrate benefit on the primary endpoint.

AIRBUS

Airbus plans to build a second plant in China after winning an order for at least 45 jets that underpins its production goals for the wide-body A330, chief executive Fabrice Bregier said on Tuesday.

HSBC

HSBC will face a bill of around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to shield its domestic retail customers from riskier parts of its operations, the chairman of its UK business told lawmakers on Tuesday.

SANTANDER

Santander’s British arm has set up a structure to meet new rules requiring banks to separate their retail banking arms, and appointed bosses for its retail and corporate divisions, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Briton John Cryan inaugurates his first day as chief executive of Germany’s largest bank with some 30 days to meet a self-imposed deadline to convince investors that a strategic turnaround that he helped devise is achievable.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

The company said it had successfully completed a capital increase of about 2.25 billion euros.

VOLKSWAGEN

Herbert Diess, the new head of VW’s core autos division will inherit one of the group’s biggest problems: how to slash costs at the sprawling Wolfsburg complex.

KION

The forklift truck maker has lost in the bidding for Japanese rival UniCarriers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, without citing the source of the information.

METRO

Department store chain Karstadt may move its Essen-based headquarters elsewhere in the next 12-18 months, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing a note to staff.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

The Obama administration dealt a setback to Royal Dutch Shell’s Arctic oil exploration plans on Tuesday, saying established walrus and polar bear protections prevent the company from drilling with two rigs simultaneously at close range, as it had planned.

OSRAM

The lighting group has started talking to potential buyers of its lamps business as it prepares an auction process that would allow it to focus on automotive lighting and components, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

PUBLICIS

France’s Publicis has won a contract to be the lead advertising agency designing the campaigns of beer maker Heineken globally, the companies said in a statement.

MANZ AG

The company cut its full-year forecast late on Tuesday after an order cancellation at its electronics division. It said it now expected a moderate decline in revenues and an improved but still likely negative EBIT result.

NEXITY

New Port, an investment company headed by Nexity CEO and composed of Nexity staff, bought an extra 1.52 percent stake in the real estate group, bringing its total holding to 6.9 percent, Nexity said on Tuesday.

VIVENDI

Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised the purchase of an 80 percent stake in video-sharing website Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange for 217 million euros ($241.85 million). The two groups entered into exclusive talks in mid-April.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said its Alcon unit received European approval for pre-loaded intraocular lens delivery system to treat patients undergoing cataract surgery.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana said on Tuesday it was extending its share buyback program until Dec 16, having bought back 1.12 percent of the share capital so far compared to a program target of 3.86 percent.

ENDESA

Portugal’s energy company Galp Energia said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell gas commercial activities for residential segment in the region of Madrid to Spain’s Endesa.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI

0755 DE Markit Mfg PMI

0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI

0830 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI

1100 US Mortgage Market Index

1215 US ADP National Employment

1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final

