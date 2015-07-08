FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on July 8
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on July 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open about 44 points higher, or up 0.7 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 127 points, or 1.2 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise 70 points, or 1.5 percent, on Wednesday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q2 2015 Alcoa Inc

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

1100 US Mortgage Market Index ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares plunge on China rout, yen rallies > Wall Street ends stronger after volatile session > Nikkei falls to 7-wk low as China market rout fans economy concerns > Greece worries push yields to five-week lows > Dollar and yen lifted, euro hands back gains as Asian stocks slide > Gold struggles near 4-month low on lack of safe-haven bids > London copper swings off 6-year low in volatile trade > Oil prices fall as China share crisis worsens

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.