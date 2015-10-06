FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Oct 6
October 6, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher, Germany’s DAX to open 45 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open up 22 points, or 0.6 percent higher.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Industrial Orders

0700 GB Halifax house prices

0715 CH CPI

1230 CA Trade data

1230 US International trade

1255 US Redbook

1400 CA Ivey PMI

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on fading Fed rate views > US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors eye rate hike delay, oil up > Nikkei rises to 2-1/2-week high as fading US rate views buoy appetite > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as investors jump back to stocks > Dollar stands tall vs yen, Aussie gains after RBA holds rates steady > Gold near 1-week high as investors see Fed delaying rate hike > METALS-London copper flat; traders shrug off Glencore supply cut view > Crude prices steady in Asian trade, Russia mulls oil talks

Reporting by Alistair Smout

