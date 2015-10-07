FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 6 to 20 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 3 to 22 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to drop 8 to 17 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on
Wednesday.
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT: 
                                           LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,979.92      -0.36 %        -7.13
 NIKKEI                                18299.19       0.62 %       113.09
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         414.71       1.39 %          5.7
 EUR/USD                                 1.1263      -0.04 %      -0.0005
 USD/JPY                                 120.05      -0.15 %      -0.1800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.056           --         0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.592           --        -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,148.42       0.15 %        $1.72
 US CRUDE                                $49.34       1.67 %         0.81
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.