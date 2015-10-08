FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady at open

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen steadying on Thursday
after a four-day winning run. 
    Financial spreadbetters gave a range for Britain's FTSE 100 from
opening down by 2 points to opening up by 9 points, or flat to 0.1 percent
higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening flat to up by 10 points, or 0.1
percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 4-11 points, or
0.1-0.2 percent higher.
    Chinese stocks surged on Thursday after a week-long break as they tried
catching up to a global rally, while most regional markets stepped back with
Japanese equities hitting the skids on weak data. 
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent on
Wednesday to record its fourth straight session of gains.    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514                                   
 GMT                                                       
                                           LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,995.83     0.8 %    15.91
 NIKKEI                               18,160.75   -0.89 %  -162.23
 EUR/USD                                 1.1254    0.17 %   0.0019
 USD/JPY                                 119.85   -0.13 %  -0.1500
 10-YR US TSY                             2.046        --    -0.01
 YLD                                                       
 10-YR BUND                               0.594        --     0.00
 YLD                                                       
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,143.36   -0.14 %   -$1.64
 US CRUDE                                $47.94    0.27 %     0.13
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long
break 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500 reaches three-week high as health stocks rally 
  > Nikkei flat as weak machinery orders data dims mood 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on global central bank confidence 
  > FOREX-Dollar gets lift from higher U.S. yields  
  > PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slide as China returns from holiday 
  > METALS-London copper dips; Shanghai jumps after holiday break 
  > Oil rebounds, shrugging off U.S. stockpile build 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
