European Factors to Watch-Equity futures flat, Dt Bank shares under pressure

(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European equity futures were flat on Thursday, pointing to a steady open on the region's stock markets after a four-day winning run although Deutsche Bank shares were seen falling sharply after it warned of a loss. Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.1 percent. Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent while futures on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were flat. Chinese stocks surged on Thursday after a week-long break as they tried catching up to a global rally, while most regional markets stepped back with Japanese equities hitting the skids on weak data. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday to record its fourth straight session of gains. Deutsche Bank's shares were seen down by 10 percent in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz after the company said in a statement late on Wednesday that it was bracing for a record pre-tax loss of 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter. The DAX could also be impacted after data on Thursday showed that German exports plunged by their largest amount since the height of the global financial crisis in early 2009 and imports also fell sharply in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy lost momentum in the third quarter. The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) should publish minutes from its September meeting which could give clues on whether or not the ECB is planning to ease monetary policy further. The Fed will release the minutes of its September meeting. Investors will be scrutinising the text for clues on whether the Fed will implement the first interest rate increase since 2006 later this year or wait until 2016. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,995.83 0.8 % 15.91 NIKKEI 18,141.17 -0.99 % -181.81 EUR/USD 1.1253 0.16 % 0.0018 USD/JPY 119.81 -0.16 % -0.1900 10-YR US TSY 2.046 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.579 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,141.00 -0.35 % -$4.00 US CRUDE $48.06 0.52 % 0.25 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long break > US STOCKS-S&P 500 reaches three-week high as health stocks rally > Nikkei flat as weak machinery orders data dims mood > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on global central bank confidence > FOREX-Dollar eases versus yen ahead of Fed minutes > PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slide as China returns from holiday > METALS-London copper dips; Shanghai jumps after holiday break > Oil rebounds, shrugging off U.S. stockpile build COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank is bracing for a record pre-tax loss of 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter, as new boss John Cryan is drawing a line under his predecessor's performance. EDF : The utility said it issued $4.75 billion via a senior bond in five tranches with maturity ranging from 5 to 40 years FIAT CHRYSLER : Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers said on Thursday they had reached a new tentative four-year labor agreement that averted a threatened strike of the automaker's U.S. operations. HAYS : Recruitment firm Hays posted underlying net fee growth of 8 percent in its first quarter, and said it saw consistent conditions going forward although adverse currency moves could drag on profit this year. INSURERS: Germany plans to no longer put legal limits on the interest rates that life insurance firms guarantee their customers for the duration of their policy as the financial stability tool will be replaced by new European risk capital rules. OHL : Spanish builder and toll-road operator OHL on Wednesday said its main shareholder would likely sell down its stake ahead of a planned 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) share issue that will be carried out at a highly-discounted price. SANOFI : Genzyme, the rare disease unit of French drug company Sanofi, said on Thursday five-year investigational data from the extension study of its medication Lemtrada, sold in Europe and the United States, had shown positive results for patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. TATE & LYLE : British food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle Plc said first-half trading was in line with its expectations and reiterated its forecast for the full year. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen AG has withdrawn its U.S. certification application for some model year 2016 vehicles over a software feature that should have been disclosed to regulators as an auxiliary emissions control device, the company's U.S. chief said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)