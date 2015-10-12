European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady after last week's rally

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening steady on Monday, after marking their best weekly gain since January last Friday. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 17-18 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher while France's CAC 40 was seen down by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,014.89 0.07 % 1.46 EUR/USD 1.1373 0.17 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 120.16 -0.07 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY 2.090 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.614 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,158.00 0.08 % $0.87 US CRUDE $49.99 0.73 % 0.36 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips > US STOCKS-Wall St. ekes out small gain to cap strongest week of year > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds rise on 2015 rate-hike view > FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-week lows; Aussie at 7-week highs > PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike > METALS-London copper steady, zinc holds gains on supply cut > Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count; China data eyed (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)