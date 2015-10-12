FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady after last week's rally
#Market News
October 12, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening steady after last week's rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening steady on
Monday, after marking their best weekly gain since January last Friday.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
17-18 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening up
by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher while France's CAC 40 was seen down
by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT                                           
                                                       LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                           2,014.89    0.07 %     1.46
 EUR/USD                                             1.1373    0.17 %   0.0019
 USD/JPY                                             120.16   -0.07 %  -0.0900
 10-YR US TSY                                         2.090        --     0.00
 YLD                                                                   
 10-YR BUND                                           0.614        --    -0.01
 YLD                                                                   
 SPOT GOLD                                        $1,158.00    0.08 %    $0.87
 US CRUDE                                            $49.99    0.73 %     0.36
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St. ekes out small gain to cap strongest week of year 
  > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds rise on 2015 rate-hike view 
  > FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-week lows; Aussie at 7-week highs 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike 
  > METALS-London copper steady, zinc holds gains on supply cut 
  > Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count; China data eyed 
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

