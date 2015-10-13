FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower
October 13, 2015

CORRECTED-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening flat to lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects FTSE 100 percentage values)

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 7-12 points, or down 0.11-0.19 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 4 points lower or 5 points higher, down 0.04 percent or up 0.05 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open down by 4-8 points, or down 0.09-0.17 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Aeroports De Paris SA Sept traffic

Kuehne und Nagel Q3 earnings

Michael Page Trading Statement

Edenred Q3 sales

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Intel Corp Q3 earnings

JP Morgan Q3 earnings

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE CPI FINAL SEPT

0600 DE WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX SEPT

0715 CH PRODUCER/IMPORT PRICE SEPT

0830 GB CPI, RPI SEPT

0900 DE ZEW OCT

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Asian shares slip from 2-month high, oil regroups after slide > Wall St ends up slightly as focus turns to earnings > Nikkei falls on profit-taking, led by oil shares; Sharp soars on investment news > The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day holiday > Yen edges higher as Fed uncertainty pressures dollar > Gold drops from 3-month high on profit taking > London copper takes breather from rally; stimulus hopes support > Oil up on bargain-hunting, but gains capped by stockpile forecast (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

