#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on new worries over China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Wednesday, tracking losses in Asian markets after consumer inflation in China
eased more than expected and heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in
the world's second-largest economy. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
54-62 points, or 0.9-1.0 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening
down by 40-66 points, or 0.4-0.7 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 
was seen down by 37 points, or 0.8 percent lower.
    Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than
expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month.
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT                              
                                          LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              2,003.69   -0.68 %   -13.77
 NIKKEI                              17,859.87   -2.06 %  -374.87
 EUR/USD                                 1.139    0.12 %   0.0014
 USD/JPY                                119.60   -0.11 %  -0.1300
 10-YR US TSY                            2.044        --    -0.01
 YLD                                                      
 10-YR BUND                              0.587        --     0.00
 YLD                                                      
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,173.80    0.46 %    $5.40
 US CRUDE                               $46.77    0.24 %     0.11
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses after China prices cool
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St declines on China fears, weak profit expectations 
  > Nikkei falls on Wall Street weakness, China worries 
  > TREASURIES-Prices rise on growth fears, bets on later Fed rate hike 
  > FOREX-Dollar near 3 1/2-week low, Aussie dogged by China woes 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold rallies for 4th day on hopes of delay in Fed rate hike 
  > METALS-London copper slips for second day on China outlook  
  > Oil up but capped by oversupply, China economy concerns 
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
