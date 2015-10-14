FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on new worries over China
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on new worries over China

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds company news items)
    LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on
Wednesday, tracking losses in Asian markets after consumer inflation in China
eased more than expected and heightened concerns about deflationary pressures in
the world's second-largest economy. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
54-62 points, or 0.9-1.0 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening
down by 40-66 points, or 0.4-0.7 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 
was seen down by 37 points, or 0.8 percent lower.
    Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than
expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month.
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT                             
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,003.69   -0.68 %   -13.77
 NIKKEI                             17,843.10   -2.15 %  -391.64
 EUR/USD                               1.1396    0.18 %   0.0020
 USD/JPY                               119.56   -0.14 %  -0.1700
 10-YR US TSY                           2.040        --    -0.02
 YLD                                                     
 10-YR BUND                             0.586        --    -0.01
 YLD                                                     
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,172.80    0.38 %    $4.40
 US CRUDE                              $46.78    0.26 %     0.12
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend losses after China prices cool
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St declines on China fears, weak profit expectations 
  > Nikkei falls on Wall Street weakness, China worries 
  > TREASURIES-Prices rise on growth fears, bets on later Fed rate hike 
  > FOREX-Dollar near 3 1/2-week low, Aussie dogged by China woes 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold rallies for 4th day on hopes of delay in Fed rate hike 
  > METALS-London copper slips for second day on China outlook  
  > Oil up but capped by oversupply, China economy concerns 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    AIRBUS /BAE SYSTEMS :
    The German government has once more stopped taking delivery of Eurofighter
combat planes after a manufacturing flaw was discovered in the fuselage of the
aircraft. Airbus, which is part of the Eurofighter consortium, said the
capabilities of the jets were unaffected and they could continue to carry out
all missions. Britain's BAE Systems, responsible for manufacturing the
jet's rear part, was not immediately available for comment. 
    
    BAYER :
    Women implanted with Bayer AG's Essure permanent contraception
device were more than 10 times more likely to require post-procedure surgery
than those who underwent laparoscopic sterilization, a study published on
Tuesday found. 
    
    BHP BILLITON :
    Miner BHP Billiton is to sell about $3 billion in bonds, the Wall Street
Journal reported. 
    
    DEUTSCHE WOHNEN /VONOVIA :
    Vonovia announced plans for a bid for German real estate group
Deutsche Wohnen, seeking to derail the planned merger of Deutsche
Wohnen with peer LEG Immobilien. 
    
    EDENRED :
    French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred cut its full-year operating
profit goal on Tuesday, citing a slide of the real currency in its key Brazilian
market in the third quarter. 
    
    LVMH :
    LVMH on Tuesday became the first major luxury goods provider to
say that the stock market collapse in China over the summer had affected sales,
particularly at its flagship Louis Vuitton brand. 
    
    RENAULT :
    French carmaker Renault plans to launch a number of utility vehicles in the
Indian market and will probably offer six vehicles in this segment by 2020, The
Economic Times reported.
    
    RIO TINTO :
    Rio Tinto Plc  will have to pay more than A$200 million
($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal
battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart. 
    
    SOCIETE GENERALE :
    Societe Generale has agreed with New York's financial regulator to
keep a record of all the communication by its employees and clients using
Symphony Communication Services LLC's messaging service for seven years.
 
    
    UBS :
    UBS AG will pay $19.5 million to settle civil charges alleging it
made false statements to U.S. retail investors in its offering documents for
complex structured notes tied to a proprietary foreign currency index, U.S.
regulators said on Tuesday. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN :
    U.S. regulators haven't determined the legality of a new emission-control
device on Volkswagen's 2016 diesel models, a top official said on
Tuesday. 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.