FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 48 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 90 to 100 points, or up as much as 1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 41 to 45 points, or up as much as 1 percent, on
Friday.
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: 
                                          LAST  PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                              2,023.86   1.49 %        29.62
 NIKKEI                               18281.43   1.02 %       184.53
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        429.32   0.01 %         0.06
 EUR/USD                                1.1384   0.02 %       0.0002
 USD/JPY                                119.18   0.26 %       0.3100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.014       --        -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.566       --         0.01
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,177.10  -0.47 %       -$5.60
 US CRUDE                               $46.81   0.93 %         0.43
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.