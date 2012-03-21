Fed buying Treasuries maturing 3/2018 thru 2/2020

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday was buying on the open market Treasuries maturing March 2018 through February 2020, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously had said it intends to buy $3.5 billion to $4.25 billion of the Treasuries.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.