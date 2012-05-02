US Fed selling TIPS maturing 1/2014 thru 4/2015

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing January 2014 through April 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion of the TIPS on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.