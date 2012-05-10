FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 10/2013 thru 1/2014
May 10, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 10/2013 thru 1/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing October 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Thursday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

