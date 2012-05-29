FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Fed selling Treasuries maturing 7/2014 thru 5/2015
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Fed selling Treasuries maturing 7/2014 thru 5/2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing July 2014 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Tuesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

