Fed selling Treasuries maturing Dec 13 thru Feb 14
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fed selling Treasuries maturing Dec 13 thru Feb 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2013 through February 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Thursday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

