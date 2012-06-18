FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 5/2013 thru 11/2013
June 18, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 5/2013 thru 11/2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing May 2013 through November 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The program is set to expire at the end of June.

