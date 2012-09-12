FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

US Fed selling Treasuries maturing 4/2014 thru 11/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing April 2014 through November 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
