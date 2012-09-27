FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Federal Reserve sells $7.8 bln Treasuries
September 27, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Federal Reserve sells $7.8 bln Treasuries

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Below are the results of the
Federal Reserve's sales of Treasuries on Thursday, as posted on
the New York Federal Reserve's web site.

 Operation Date:               09/27/2012
 
 Operation Type:               Outright Coupon Sale
 
 Release Time:                 10:15 AM
 
 Close Time:                   11:00 AM
 
 Settlement Date:              09/28/2012
 
 Maturity/Call Date Range:     09/30/2015 - 11/30/2015
 
 Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) : $7,799
 
 Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) : $40,807
 
 Inclusions:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 CUSIP     Security Description                            Par Amt                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             
 912828NZ9 T 01.250 09/30/15 2,333,000,000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     
 912828PE4 T 01.250 10/31/15 4,056,000,000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     
 912828EN6 T 04.500 11/15/15   357,000,000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     
 912810DT2 T 09.875 11/15/15   230,000,000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     
 912828PJ3 T 01.375 11/30/15   823,000,000

