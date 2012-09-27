TABLE-Federal Reserve sells $7.8 bln Treasuries

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Below are the results of the Federal Reserve's sales of Treasuries on Thursday, as posted on the New York Federal Reserve's web site. Operation Date: 09/27/2012 Operation Type: Outright Coupon Sale Release Time: 10:15 AM Close Time: 11:00 AM Settlement Date: 09/28/2012 Maturity/Call Date Range: 09/30/2015 - 11/30/2015 Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) : $7,799 Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) : $40,807 Inclusions: CUSIP Security Description Par Amt 912828NZ9 T 01.250 09/30/15 2,333,000,000 912828PE4 T 01.250 10/31/15 4,056,000,000 912828EN6 T 04.500 11/15/15 357,000,000 912810DT2 T 09.875 11/15/15 230,000,000 912828PJ3 T 01.375 11/30/15 823,000,000