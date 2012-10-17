Fed selling Treasuries maturing March 2015 thru May 2015

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing March 2015 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.