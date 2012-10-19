Fed selling TIPS maturing 4/2014 thru 1/2016

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing April 2014 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $750 million to $1.1 billion of TIPS on Friday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program under which the central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.