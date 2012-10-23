Fed selling Treasuries maturing 6/2015 thru 8/2015

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing June 2015 through August 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Tuesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.