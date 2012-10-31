Fed buying Treasuries maturing 11/2018 thru 8/2020

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was buying on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing November 2018 through August 2020, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to buy $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion of the Treasuries on Wednesday.

The purchase was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.