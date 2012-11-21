Fed selling Treasuries maturing 11/2015 thru 1/2016

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing November 2015 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of the Treasuries on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.