Fed selling Treasuries maturing 12/2015 thru 1/2016
December 3, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 12/2015 thru 1/2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2015 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of the Treasuries on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

