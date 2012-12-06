FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed buying Treasuries maturing 12/2018 thru 11/2020
December 6, 2012

Fed buying Treasuries maturing 12/2018 thru 11/2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday was buying on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2018 through November 2020, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to buy $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion of the Treasuries on Thursday.

The purchase was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Earlier in the day, the Fed bought $1.98 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through November 2042.

