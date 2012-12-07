FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 11/2013 thru 2/2015
December 7, 2012

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 11/2013 thru 2/2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing November 2013 through February 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of the Treasuries on Friday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

