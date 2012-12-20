FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 12/2015 thru 1/2016
December 20, 2012

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 12/2015 thru 1/2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2015 through January 2016, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of the Treasuries on Thursday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Earlier on Thursday, as part of Twist, the Fed bought $1.729 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2023 through May 2030.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
