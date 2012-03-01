FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 6/2012 thru 1/2013
March 1, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 6/2012 thru 1/2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing June 2012 through January 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously had said it intends to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

