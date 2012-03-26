Fed selling Treasuries maturing Feb 2013 - July 2013

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing February 15, 2013 to July 31, 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to to $8.75 billion in Treasuries on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.