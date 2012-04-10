FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Fed buys Treasuries maturing 2/2036 thru 2/2042
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 6 years ago

US Fed buys Treasuries maturing 2/2036 thru 2/2042

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday was buying on the open market Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to buy $1.5 billion to $2 billion of the Treasuries on Tuesday morning. The Fed is scheduled to again buy Treasuries on Tuesday afternoon.

The purchases are part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

