Fed selling Treasuries maturing 7/2012 thru 1/2013
April 11, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 7/2012 thru 1/2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing July 2012 through January 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Wednesday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

