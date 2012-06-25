FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 3/2014 thru 10/2014
June 25, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 3/2014 thru 10/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing March 2014 through October 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

