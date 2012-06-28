FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 11/2014 thru 6/2015
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 11/2014 thru 6/2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing November 2014 through June 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Thursday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

