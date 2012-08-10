FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed selling Treasuries maturing 7/2013 thru 1/2014
August 10, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fed selling Treasuries maturing 7/2013 thru 1/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing July 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Friday.

The sale was part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

