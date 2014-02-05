CORRECTED-TABLE-Federal Reserve buys $2.58 bln Treasuries

(Corrects the purchase maturity range throughout) NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the results of the Federal Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Wednesday, as posted on the New York Federal Reserve's web site. Operation Date: 02/05/2014 Operation Type: Outright Coupon Purchase Release Time: 01:30 PM Close Time: 02:15 PM Settlement Date: 02/06/2014 Maturity Range: 12/31/2019 - 01/31/2021 Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns): $2,580 Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns): $13,100 Inclusions: CUSIP Security Description 912828LY4 TN 3.375 11/15/19 0 912828UB4 TN 1.000 11/30/19 0 912828UF5 TN 1.125 12/31/19 230,000,000 912828UL2 TN 1.375 01/31/20 0 912828MP2 TN 3.625 02/15/20 0 912828UQ1 TN 1.250 02/29/20 3,000,000 912828UV0 TN 1.125 03/31/20 0 912828VA5 TN 1.125 04/30/20 103,000,000 912828ND8 TN 3.500 05/15/20 0 912828VF4 TN 1.375 05/31/20 0 912828VJ6 TN 1.875 06/30/20 0 912828VP2 TN 2.000 07/31/20 0 912828NT3 TN 2.625 08/15/20 0 912828VV9 TN 2.125 08/31/20 350,000,000 912828VZ0 TN 2.000 09/30/20 3,000,000 912828WC0 TN 1.750 10/31/20 0 912828A83 TN 2.375 12/31/20 1,723,000,000 912828B58 TN 2.125 01/31/21 168,000,000 Exclusions: CUSIP Security Description 912810EE4 TB 8.500 02/15/20 912810EF1 TB 8.750 05/15/20 912810EG9 TB 8.750 08/15/20 912828PC8 TN 2.625 11/15/20 912828A42 TN 2.000 11/30/20