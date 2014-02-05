FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Federal Reserve buys $2.58 bln Treasuries
February 5, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Federal Reserve buys $2.58 bln Treasuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects the purchase maturity range throughout)
    NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the results of the
Federal Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Wednesday, as posted
on the New York Federal Reserve's web site.

Operation Date:  02/05/2014
Operation Type:  Outright Coupon Purchase
Release Time:    01:30 PM
Close Time:      02:15 PM
Settlement Date: 02/06/2014
Maturity Range:  12/31/2019 - 01/31/2021
 
Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns):       $2,580
Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns):     $13,100
 
 
Inclusions:
 CUSIP       Security Description
912828LY4   TN  3.375  11/15/19               0
912828UB4   TN  1.000  11/30/19               0
912828UF5   TN  1.125  12/31/19     230,000,000
912828UL2   TN  1.375  01/31/20               0
912828MP2   TN  3.625  02/15/20               0
912828UQ1   TN  1.250  02/29/20       3,000,000
912828UV0   TN  1.125  03/31/20               0
912828VA5   TN  1.125  04/30/20     103,000,000
912828ND8   TN  3.500  05/15/20               0
912828VF4   TN  1.375  05/31/20               0
912828VJ6   TN  1.875  06/30/20               0
912828VP2   TN  2.000  07/31/20               0
912828NT3   TN  2.625  08/15/20               0
912828VV9   TN  2.125  08/31/20     350,000,000
912828VZ0   TN  2.000  09/30/20       3,000,000
912828WC0   TN  1.750  10/31/20               0
912828A83   TN  2.375  12/31/20   1,723,000,000
912828B58   TN  2.125  01/31/21     168,000,000

Exclusions:
 CUSIP       Security Description
912810EE4   TB  8.500  02/15/20
912810EF1   TB  8.750  05/15/20
912810EG9   TB  8.750  08/15/20
912828PC8   TN  2.625  11/15/20
912828A42   TN  2.000  11/30/20

