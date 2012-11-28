FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fed says buying Treasuries with maturities ranging from November 2018 to November 2020
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Fed says buying Treasuries with maturities ranging from November 2018 to November 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects maturity range)
    NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Operation Date:  11/28/2012 
Operation Type:  Outright Coupon Purchase 
Release Time:    01:15 PM 
Close Time:      02:00 PM 
Settlement Date: 11/29/2012 
Maturity Range:  11/30/2018 - 11/15/2020 
  
  
Inclusions: 
 CUSIP       Security Description 
912828RT9    T  1.375  11/30/18 
912828RY8    T  1.375  12/31/18 
912828SD3    T  1.250  01/31/19 
912810EC8    T  8.875  02/15/19 
912828KD1    T  2.750  02/15/19 
912828SH4    T  1.375  02/28/19 
912828SN1    T  1.500  03/31/19 
912828ST8    T  1.250  04/30/19 
912828KQ2    T  3.125  05/15/19 
912828SX9    T  1.125  05/31/19 
912828TC4    T  1.000  06/30/19 
912828TH3    T  0.875  07/31/19 
912810ED6    T  8.125  08/15/19 
912828TN0    T  1.000  08/31/19 
912828TR1    T  1.000  09/30/19 
912828TV2    T  1.250  10/31/19 
912828LY4    T  3.375  11/15/19 
912828MP2    T  3.625  02/15/20 
912828ND8    T  3.500  05/15/20 
912828NT3    T  2.625  08/15/20 
912828PC8    T  2.625  11/15/20 
  
Exclusions: 
 CUSIP       Security Description 
912828LJ7    T  3.625  08/15/19 
912810EE4    T  8.500  02/15/20 
912810EF1    T  8.750  05/15/20 
912810EG9    T  8.750  08/15/20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
