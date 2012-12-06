Fed buys $4.618 bln of longer-dated Treasuries

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought on the open market $4.618 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing January 2019 through November 2020, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted a total of $13.076 billion of Treasuries for purchase, the New York Fed said.

The purchase was part of the Fed’s “Operation Twist” stimulus program, which extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.