US Fed buys $1.843 bln of longer-dated Treasuries
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 6 years ago

US Fed buys $1.843 bln of longer-dated Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday bought on the open market $1.843 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2041, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $5.448 billion was submitted for the purchase.

The Fed is scheduled to again buy longer-dated Treasuries on Tuesday afternoon.

The purchases are part of the Fed’s latest stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist” - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank’s Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

