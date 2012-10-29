FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY Fed says Tuesday Treasury purchase to be postponed
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

NY Fed says Tuesday Treasury purchase to be postponed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday the scheduled purchase of Treasuries on Tuesday will be postponed due to “financial market closures and the market conditions anticipated to accompany Hurricane Sandy.”

The New York Fed said in a statement its schedule of Treasury securities operations will be updated “in the coming days with details of the rescheduled operation.”

Treasuries purchase and sales operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Oct. 31, the New York Fed said.

The Fed was scheduled to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2042 on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.