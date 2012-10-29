NY Fed says Tuesday Treasury purchase to be postponed

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday the scheduled purchase of Treasuries on Tuesday will be postponed due to “financial market closures and the market conditions anticipated to accompany Hurricane Sandy.”

The New York Fed said in a statement its schedule of Treasury securities operations will be updated “in the coming days with details of the rescheduled operation.”

Treasuries purchase and sales operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Oct. 31, the New York Fed said.

The Fed was scheduled to buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2042 on Tuesday.